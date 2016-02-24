NEW ORLEANS — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

The work week starts on the drier side with only a few isolated showers or thunderstorms each day. This is because a big ridge of high pressure will build over us from the east and suppress rain formation.

With less rain around, it will be a little hotter with low/middle 90s for afternoon high temperatures. The heat index will make it to about 100-105 in the afternoons.

The mornings will be mainly quiet, mild and humid with perhaps a stray shower or storm.

Toward the end of the week, scattered rain will return as a trough of low pressure dips near us and a surface front hovers to our north. These things will help some daily showers and storms to form (40-50% rain chances for Friday and next weekend).

DETAILED FORECAST

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy, mild and humid with a 10% chance for showers or storms. Lows around 76. Wind SE 3-8 mph.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 92. Wind E/SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy, mild and humid with a 10% chance for showers or storms. Lows around 76. Wind S 3-8 mph.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 93. Wind E 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 93.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 92.

FRIDAY:

Cloud/sun mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 91.

SATURDAY:

Cloud/sun mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 91.

SUNDAY:

Cloud/sun mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 91.

