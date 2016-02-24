NEW ORLEANS, LA — Chris Franklin - WWL-TV Meteorologist

Showers and storms got going after the noon hour. Not a great deal of coverage as some drier air has started working its way south in the upper levels. And as the upper ridge builds in from the west, we aren't going to see a great deal of rainfall for the next several days. Tomorrow's rain chance is only 20% and less than 10% both Saturday and Sunday. Not only will we see a lack of cooling showers, but plenty of sunshine and the suppression from the upper high will send temps into the mid and upper 90s with heat index temperatures to possibly 110°+. Use caution if outdoors this weekend. An upper trough will force the ridge back westward allowing for some relief from the more extreme temperatures by Monday. The upper and surface low look to then move toward SE LA by the middle of the week, increasing rain chances.

________________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Some showers, most ending. Partly cloudy. Warm and muggy. Low: S 78, N 76. Winds: W 5-10.

FRIDAY:

Plenty of sunshine. Hot! Heat Index: 103-108°. 20% chance for an isolated shower. High: 94. Winds: W 5-10.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Mostly clear skies. Warm and humid. Low: S 78, N 76. Winds: W 5-10.

SATURDAY:

Lots of sun. Hot! Heat Index: 105-110°. 10% chance for stray shower. High: 96. Winds: W 5-10.

SUNDAY:

Lots of sun. Hot! Heat Index: 105-110°. 10% chance for stray shower. Low: S 79, N 78. High: 96.

MONDAY:

Plenty of sun. 20% chance for an isolated shower. Hot! Heat Index: 103-108°. Low: S 79, N 78. High: 94.

TUESDAY:

Partly sunny. 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Low: S 76, N 74. High: 92.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly sunny. 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Low: S 77, N 74. High: 91.

THURSDAY:

Partly sunny. 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Low: S 77, N 74. High: 91.

