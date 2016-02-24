NEW ORLEANS — Chris Franklin - WWL-TV Meteorologist

A sunny morning to begin the day with less rain in the forecast. Expecting around a 30% chance for spotty storms, few of which could be heavy, but coverage far less this weekend as a weak upper ridge has built into the area. An approaching front will weaken the ridge and act as a focus for more showers and storms. Rain chances will increase to 70% for Monday and Tuesday thanks to the front and a surge of tropical moisture.

In the tropics, the Atlantic is in a very active phase. Florence in on track to become a major hurricane as it approaches the East coast, possibly reaching the Carolinas by the end of next week. Elsewhere TS Helene has formed not far off the African coast and is forecast to remain in the open Atlantic after affecting the southern Cabo Verde Islands. TD Nine will likely become Isaac as it is projected to head westward toward the Caribbean. No threats to the Gulf coast any time soon, but we are almost at the peak of hurricane season.

DETAILED FORECAST

SATURDAY:

More sunshine, hotter temps. 30% chance for spotty showers, storms. High: 90. Winds: SE/S 5-10.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Mostly clear skies. Mild and muggy. Low: S 77, N 73. Winds: Light.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy skies. 40% chance for showers, storms. High: 90. Winds: S 5-10.

MONDAY:

70% chance for showers and storms. Some heavy downpours. Low: S 77, N 73. High: 87.

TUESDAY:

70% chance for showers and storms. Some heavy downpours. Low: S 76, N 72. High: 86.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly sunny. 60% chance for showers and storms. Some heavy downpours. Low: S 76, N 72. High: 87.

THURSDAY:

Partly sunny. 50% chance for showers and storms. Some heavy downpours possible. Low: S 76, N 72. High: 89.

FRIDAY:

More sunshine. Hotter temps. 30% chance for spotty showers, storms. Low: S 77, N 73. High: 90.

