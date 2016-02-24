NEW ORLEANS — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

Most rain has wrapped up this Saturday evening. Enjoy a mild remainder of the night with temperatures in the 70s and low 80s with only a 20% chance for a shower or some sprinkles.

Sunday brings us back to 90s for afternoon highs, and we'll have a few scattered thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon.

An upper level area of high pressure will start building over us Sunday and will strengthen Monday and Tuesday. That will bring our rain chances down a little and allow temperatures to climb a few degrees.

The high pressure will break down midweek as a trough of low pressure returns to our north. That will bring the up-and-down rain chances back up a tad to near 40% or so for the afternoons.

Rain amounts for the entire week look like about an inch, but it all depends on whether you are directly under the hit-or-miss scattered downpours.

We are now getting right into the mid-point of hurricane season, and thankfully things are looking quiet for us this week. We'll see how long we can continue this mostly quiet stretch in the Atlantic Basin.

DETAILED FORECAST

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy, mild and muggy with a 10% chance for isolated showers or storms. Lows around 76. Wind SW 2-5 mph.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Highs around 92. Heat index 100-105. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 76. Highs around 93. Heat index 103-108. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or storms. Lows around 76. Highs around 93. Heat index 103-108.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 76. Highs around 93. Heat index 103-108.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 76. Highs around 91. Heat index 100-105.

FRIDAY:​​

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 76. Highs around 92. Heat index 101-106.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 76. Highs around 91. Heat index 100-105.

