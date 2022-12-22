Drivers urged to slow down in high winds

Possible high winds are expected to hit the region and drivers are urged to take it easy.

SLIDELL, La. — As parts of the state prepare for the cold, those in St. Tammany Parish are getting their holiday shopping done before the cold really hits.

Possible high winds are expected to hit the region and drivers are urged to take it easy. St Tammany Parish says they’ll be monitoring the roads.

LADOT says they’re not anticipating closing the interstate down, but will monitor conditions. They say they’ll have maintenance staff working to address any issues that may arise between Thursday night and Friday morning.

Defensive Driving urges motorists to slow down in the wind. To give big vehicles more space and be aware, watching if anything on the side of the road could blow into your path.

Michael Vinsanau with the St Tammany Parish's office said, “We have public works crews, who are standing by with trucks with sand, and they’re ready to go out there.”

In St Tammany Parish there’s a warming shelter at the Giving Hope Retreat in Lacombe. Bobby Strander from the organization said, “Anybody that needs shelter, we will take anybody.”

He went on to say, “We’re here to serve, anything we can do, just call us.”

Giving Hope Retreat in Lacombe is open now, till Monday.

Christmas shoppers telling Eyewitness News they're getting what they need before the arctic weather comes through.

One shopper said, “Tomorrow I have to drive I am just hoping there won’t be any ice on the roads.”