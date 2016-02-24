NEW ORLEANS — Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

The upper-level and surface areas of high pressure will remain over us today. That means more heat with little to no rain. Expect plenty of sunshine with only a stray storm possible. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s and the heat index will be 100-105+. Tonight will be mostly clear and muggy with lows in the 70s.

The weather pattern starts to change on Wednesday as the upper-level and surface high pressures move away. An upper-level low over Texas will help to set off a little better chance for storms over us. We will still be hot with highs in the lower 90s. Thursday and Friday will see a bigger impact from the trough and low. Expect a better chance for scattered storms each day. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s before the storms develop.

Weekend Outlook. We will still feel the impact of the trough this weekend as it sits north of Louisiana. Saturday will have more scattered storms, but look for only spotty storms on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s. Overall, the weekend will not be too bad!

________________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

TUESDAY:

Mostly sunny, hot and humid with a 20% chance for a shower or storm. Highs around 95. Heat index 100-105. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Mainly clear and muggy with a 10% chance for a shower. Lows around 78. Wind W 3-5 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Highs around 93. Heat index 100-105. Wind S/SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 91. Heat index around 100-105.

FRIDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 91. Heat index around 100-105.

SATURDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 91. Heat index around 100-105.

SUNDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 92. Heat index around 100-105.

MONDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 92. Heat index around 100-105.

© 2018 WWL