EF-0 tornadoes touched down in Harrison County, Mississippi Saturday morning

Damages include shingles peeled off, a chimney toppled over, downed fences, bent garage doors and car windows blown out.

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss — The National Weather Service in New Orleans confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Mississippi, brought on by Tropical Storm Claudette.

According to the weather service an EF-0 tornado landed in Pass Christian in Harrison County, at 12:37 a.m. with winds going 70 mph, measuring 50 yards wide and traveling a length of 0.25 miles.

The storm caused minor damage to siding and front awnings on buildings in the Camille Village Apartments.

The reports said two air conditioning units were blown over with one of them missing along with the roofing and awning material that was lifted but found about 1,000 yards away.

The second tornado touched down in Long Beach in Harrison County at 2:31 a.m. with winds of 75 mph, measuring 75.0 yards wide and traveling 1.15 miles.

Two EF-0 tornadoes impacted coastal Harrison County last night as Tropical Storm Claudette moved through the region. Click the link below to get the details on these tornadoes. #lawx #mswx https://t.co/RS1TIJDQtu — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) June 20, 2021

The twister touched down nearTwin Lakes Boulevard and snapped tree limbs, blew over a fence and tore off siding on a home.

Other damages include shingles peeled off, a chimney toppled over, downed fences, bent garage doors and car windows blown out.

According to the damage report, the tornado tracked north and left the most damage along Yuca Drive with a large oak tree being uprooted, backyard doors blown in, siding ripped off and a camper overturned.

The weather service reported the tornado lifted north of Mossy Oak Drive.