NEW ORLEANS - Three people were hurt after an EF-2 tornado touchdown in Washington Parish early Thursday morning, destroying a mobile home and causing more damage to nearby property.

Washington Parish OHSEP Director Thomas Thiebaud sayid the tornado was reported near LA 439 just west of Bogalusa, La., destroyed a mobile home and hurt two people.

An EF-2 tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service Thursday afternoon. Wind speeds for EF-2 tornados are between 111-135 mph.

Thiebaud said a roof collapsed at a home about a mile away. One woman was rescued from the home and taken to the hospital.

The system that passed over Washington Parish snapped power lines, causing outages to more than 1,800 customers.

"We heard a loud noise and we got in the bathroom. It got really loud and the place was shaking some," Cliff Morris said. "Then, all of a sudden, it was over. It happened too fast to be afraid of dying."

The severe storms roared across the Deep South late Wednesday and early Thursday, leaving two people dead and about 100,000 homes and businesses powerless. According to AccuWeather, eight tornados were reported across the region.

Schools were delayed in the New Orleans area and other parts of southeastern Louisiana. Multiple school systems in Alabama and Mississippi canceled or delayed classes because of the weather threat.

WWL-TV's Duke Carter, USA Today's Doyle Rice, and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

