Metro New Orleans north and west are now in an Enhanced Risk of severe weather late tonight into Thursday morning.

An Enhanced Risk means numerous severe storms are possible with more of the storms persistent and/or widespread.

There is a greater risk for tornadoes and damaging winds with an Enhanced Risk.

From midnight to 5am, there could be isolated severe storms ahead of the main line. These isolated storms are usually the rotating cells that could produce tornadoes.

After 5am, we will be watching the line of intense storms moving across the area until 11am.

We could also see some possible tornadoes with the line and damaging winds are also a concern with the line.

The Pinpoint Weather Team will be here to keep you updated through the night and into the morning on the progress of this severe weather potential. We are in our secondary severe weather season.

