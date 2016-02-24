Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

Some drier air has moved in today in the wake of yesterday's storm system. That has lowered our humidity and made for a warm but fairly pleasant Wednesday.

Enjoy a comfortable evening as temperatures fall through the 80s with lower humidity than we've seen lately.

An upper high pressure area will strengthen in the next couple of days, so it looks hot with only a few isolated showers or thunderstorms.

Through the weekend, humidity will edge up a little, but heat index values could stay mainly in the middle/upper 90s for the afternoons. Expect only a few isolated thunderstorms through Sunday, mainly in the afternoons.

For early next week, we'll have a slightly higher rain chance of 30% to 40%. The high pressure will retreat to the west a little. That will open our area to a few disturbances that could help spark some scattered rain.

DETAILED FORECAST

WEDNESDAY EVENING:

Mostly clear, warm and less humid. Temperatures in the 80s. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Mostly clear, mild and less humid. Lows north of the lake around 68 and south around 73. Light winds.

THURSDAY:

Mostly clear and hot with a 10% chance for stray showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 92. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Mostly clear and mild. Lows north of the lake around 69 and south around 73. Light winds.

FRIDAY:

Mostly clear and hot with a 10% chance for stray showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 93. Wind E 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY:

Mostly clear and hot with a 20% chance for stray showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 74. Highs around 93.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 93.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 91.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 91.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 91.

