Entergy asks customers to conserve power

NEW ORLEANS — Entergy is warning customers there might actually be some power blackouts.

Entergy said they’re “asking all customers to voluntarily help reduce strain on the electric system by lowering their energy usage." They're doing this to avoid MISO from ordering power outages to balance supply and demand across their entire footprint.

Entergy NOLA, as well as Entergy LA, is part of the MISO transmission network, which spans large parts of the South and upwards through the Midwest.

Entergy also said, “shedding loads are sometimes necessary to protect the reliability of the power grid and ensure the system can quickly recover.”