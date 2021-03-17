Entergy warns of power outages ahead of Wednesday's severe weather

Entergy Louisiana posted to their social media some precautions that people should take ahead of the weather event.

NEW ORLEANS — Thousands of Entergy customers are without power ahead of the severe weather forecast to hit our area Wednesday night.

According to Entergy's outage map, more that 13,000 customers are without power as of 4 p.m. in New Orleans. Nearly 1,000 more are without power in Jefferson Parish.

WWL-TV's Weather Experts sent out a warning for Wednesday, March 17, that severe weather is forecast to reach the New Orleans Metro Area in the later hours of the day.

The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center has already placed some of Southeast Louisiana under a tornado watch. The watch will last until 9 p.m.

The tornado watch is now in effect for the following parishes: Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana parishes.

With winds expected to reach high speeds, the possibility of power outages increases.

Entergy Louisiana posted to their social media some precautions that people should take ahead of the weather event.

During severe weather, make sure your electronic devices are fully charged. Keep a back-up power source on hand to charge your phone so you can stay connected. Get more storm prep tips: https://t.co/60oNijZnIy pic.twitter.com/4emBh30QFj — Entergy Louisiana (@EntergyLA) March 17, 2021

Entergy customers are being asked to charge all devices ahead of the storm and to have backup power sources such as power banks and to preserve your battery life on all mobile devices.

