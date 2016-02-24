NEW ORLEANS — Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist

A front will move through the area this evening and still bring a chance for a few showers or thunderstorms until midnight. Drying out for Wednesday and Thursday, but still hot. Dew points will lower a bit.

Not as muggy Wednesday and Thursday. Lows north of the lake near 70 and mid 70s south of the lake. Highs in low to mid 90s with no rain.

DETAILED FORECAST

TUESDAY EVENING:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures in the 80s. Wind W 6-12 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT/WEDNESDAY MORNING:

Mostly clear and mild. Lows north of the lake around 72 and south of the lake around 76. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly clear, hot, and not as muggy. Highs around 93 feeling like 98-103. Wind N/NW 6-12 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT/THURSDAY MORNING:

Mostly clear, mild, and not as muggy. Lows north of the lake around 70 and south of the lake around 76. Wind N/NE 3-5 mph.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON:

Partly cloudy, hot, and not as muggy. Highs around 92 feeling like 98-103. Wind N/NE 6-12 mph.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 10% chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Lows north of the lake around 71 and south of the lake around 76. Highs around 92 feeling like 100-105.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 92 feeling like 100-105.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 91 feeling like 100-105.

