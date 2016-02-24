NEW ORLEANS — Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist
A front will move through the area this evening and still bring a chance for a few showers or thunderstorms until midnight. Drying out for Wednesday and Thursday, but still hot. Dew points will lower a bit.
Not as muggy Wednesday and Thursday. Lows north of the lake near 70 and mid 70s south of the lake. Highs in low to mid 90s with no rain.
________________________________________________________________________
DETAILED FORECAST
TUESDAY EVENING:
Mostly cloudy and warm with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures in the 80s. Wind W 6-12 mph.
TUESDAY NIGHT/WEDNESDAY MORNING:
Mostly clear and mild. Lows north of the lake around 72 and south of the lake around 76. Wind NW 5-10 mph.
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON:
Mostly clear, hot, and not as muggy. Highs around 93 feeling like 98-103. Wind N/NW 6-12 mph.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT/THURSDAY MORNING:
Mostly clear, mild, and not as muggy. Lows north of the lake around 70 and south of the lake around 76. Wind N/NE 3-5 mph.
THURSDAY AFTERNOON:
Partly cloudy, hot, and not as muggy. Highs around 92 feeling like 98-103. Wind N/NE 6-12 mph.
FRIDAY:
Partly cloudy and hot with a 10% chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Lows north of the lake around 71 and south of the lake around 76. Highs around 92 feeling like 100-105.
SATURDAY:
Partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 92 feeling like 100-105.
SUNDAY:
Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103.
MONDAY:
Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103.
TUESDAY:
Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 91 feeling like 100-105.