NEW ORLEANS — Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist

A stationary front will continue to keep rain chances up through tonight and Wednesday. Then some drier air thanks to Florence will head south and drop our rain chances some Thursday and Friday.

Invest 95 may form into a depression, but all models show it moving towards central TX coast with a big threat of heavy rain.

30% this evening and overnight with morning lows in 70s. 50% chance for more storms and downpours Wednesday. Highs around 90. .

DETAILED FORECAST

TUESDAY EVENING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures in the 70s. Wind E/SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT/WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Wind E 3-5 mph.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103. Wind E/NE 6-12 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT/THURSDAY MORNING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Wind NE 3-5 mph.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 92 feeling like 98-103. Wind E/SE 6-12 mph.

FRIDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 92 feeling like 98-103.

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 91 feeling like 98-103.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 92 feeling like 95-100.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 93 feeling like 95-100.

TUESDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 92 feeling like 98-103.

