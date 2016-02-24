NEW ORLEANS — Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist
Rain chances will continue to be above normal for the next few days. Look for more daily showers and storms with some heavy downpours.
30% chance this evening with temps falling into the 70s. 20% chance overnight and for morning commute Friday. Lows in mid 70s. 50% chance for scattered showers and storms for Friday. Highs in upper 80s.
For the weekend, 40-50% chance with highs 85-90. Have the rain gear if you are tailgating Saturday or Sunday.
DETAILED FORECAST
THURSDAY EVENING:
Mostly cloudy and mild with a 30% chance3 for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures falling from the 80s to the 70s. Wind S 5-10 mph.
THURSDAY NIGHT/FRIDAY MORNING:
Mostly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Wind E 3-5 mph.
FRIDAY AFTERNOON:
Mostly cloudy and warm with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 88 feeling like 95-100. Wind E/SE 6-12 mph.
FRIDAY NIGHT/SATURDAY MORNING:
Mostly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Wind E/SE 3-5 mph.
SATURDAY AFTERNOON:
Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 90 feeling like 95-100. Wind S/SE 6-12 mph.
SUNDAY:
Mostly cloudy and warm with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 75. Highs around 88 feeling like 95-100.
MONDAY:
Mostly cloudy and warm with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 74. Highs around 87 feeling like 90s.
TUESDAY:
Mostly cloudy and warm with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 74. Highs around 87 feeling like 90s.
WEDNESDAY:
Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 75. Highs around 90 feeling like 95-100.
THURSDAY:
Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 75. Highs around 90 feeling like 95-100