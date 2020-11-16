Expect clear skies and chilly weather for the Leonid meteor shower peak on Tuesday morning

The most recent meteor storm in 2001 was stunning. NASA estimated that year at its peak in the US, there were more than 1,250 meteors per hour.

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — The Leonid meteor shower peaks Monday night into Tuesday morning. It’s beloved by many stargazers who appreciate its many meteors – about 15 per hour – and the cool November weather.

Most years, the Leonid shower is decent, but it has been known to produce the greatest meteor shows on record, some with thousands of meteors per hour.

Planetary scientist Anicia Arredondo said a meteor storm only happens when the comet passes close to the sun.

“That’s when it deposits the most amount of material so during that year is when we’d get a meteor storm because we’re passing through fresh excavated debris,” she said.

The most recent meteor storm in 2001 was stunning. NASA estimated that year at its peak in the US, there were more than 1,250 meteors per hour.

Here in south Louisiana in 2001, observer David Williams said on November 18 between 3 am and 5 am he counted more than 600 shooting stars before he got tired of counting.

“Meteor storms are rare because that’s when the comet came closest to the sun which is a very short time in its orbit,” said Arredondo.

No meteor storm is expected this year, but with our clear skies and chilly weather, plus very little moonlight, it should be a great morning to take a look.

The best time to look is from midnight to roughly 5 am. The best place to view meteors is always far from city lights, but they can be seen in the city too. Tuesday morning, November 17, is the peak, but this shower fades slowly, so there will still be meteors through the end of the week.

The meteors appear when Earth’s orbit passes through debris, in this case from Comet 5P/Temple-Tuttle. When tiny pieces of comet dust speed into Earth’s atmosphere, the incredible friction makes them burn up – and that’s when we see the shooting stars.

If you miss the Leonids, a month from now you can catch another good shower, the Geminids, which peaks on December 13.