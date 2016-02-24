Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

It will feel like up to 105 this Tuesday afternoon due to the high heat and humidity. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible until about sunset.

Wednesday through Friday bring 20-30 percent rain chances each day. We will stay under the influence of upper level high pressure which will keep things hot and humid. A few daily thunderstorms will still be possible though.

By the weekend, it looks like we'll have a higher chance for some scattered thunderstorms which should help to keep temperatures down slightly.

DETAILED FORECAST

TUESDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 20-30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Highs around 93, feeling like up to 105. Wind E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy and humid. Lows around 77. Wind S 3-8 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Highs around 93, feeling like up to 105. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 78. Highs around 93, feeling like up to 105. Wind W 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers and storms. Lows around 78. Highs around 94, feeling like up to 105.

SATURDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 78. Highs around 93, feeling like up to 105.

SUNDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 78. Highs around 91.

MONDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 90.

