Chris Franklin - WWL-TV Meteorologist

A few thunderstorms were able to develop today. None lasted very long, but were efficient rain producers and developed gusty winds and lightning. As the sun goes down, any remaining storms will dissipate. We'll likely see a slight bump in rain chances this weekend, 20-30%, with highs still in the low 90s. A weakness in the upper ridge and more tropical moisture will see an increase in rain chances to around 50% for Monday and Tuesday. Tropical moisture will likely keep rain chances around 40% for the rest of next week. Models actually quite different for the end of the week with the GFS trying to develop a tropical system and the Euro building in a ridge and keeping us relatively dry. I'll split the difference for now, but will change as we get closer.

DETAILED FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Showers ending. Mostly clear skies. Warm and dry. Low: S 75, N 70. Winds: Light.

SATURDAY:

Plenty of sun. 20% chance for a few isolated showers/storms. Hot. High: 92. Winds: SE 5-10.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, 30% chance for some showers/storms. Hot. Low: S 75, N 70. High: 92.

MONDAY:

50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Low: S 75, N 70. High: 89.

TUESDAY:

50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Low: S 74, N 70. High: 89.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly sunny. 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Low: S 74, N 70. High: 90.

THURSDAY:

Partly sunny. 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Low: S 74, N 70. High: 90.

FRIDAY:

Partly sunny. 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Low: S 74, N 70. High: 90.

