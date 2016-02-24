NEW ORLEANS, LA — Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist

Evening storms will diminish as we near sunset. 20% overnight through Tuesday morning commute. Lows muggy in mid 70s. Rain chance lower for Tuesday at 20% for isolated showers or thunderstorms. With the heat closer to mid 90s, any storm could become strong. Feel like temps in the 100-105 range.

The rest of the week, rain chances will be between 30-50%, so daily storms will continue to be around with highs in low 90s feeling like 100-105.

DETAILED FORECAST

MONDAY EVENING:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures in the 80s feeling like 90s. Wind S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT/TUESDAY MORNING:

Partly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Lows around 76. Wind SW 3-5 mph.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms, some could be strong with heavy downpours. Highs around 93 feeling like 100-105. Wind W/NW 6-12 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT/WEDNESDAY MORNING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Wind W/NW 3-5 mph.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some could be strong with heavy downpours. Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103. Wind NW 6-12 mph.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some could be strong with heavy downpours. Lows around 78. Highs around 91 feeling like 98-103.

FRIDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms, some could be strong with heavy downpours. Lows around 77. Highs around 92 feeling like 100-105.

SATURDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms, some could be strong with heavy downpours. Lows around 76. Highs around 92 feeling like 100-105.

SUNDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms, some could be strong with heavy downpours. Lows around 76. Highs around 93 feeling like 100-105.

MONDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms, some could be strong with heavy downpours. Lows around 76. Highs around 93 feeling like 100-105.

