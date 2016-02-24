NEW ORLEANS — Chris Franklin - WWL-TV Meteorologist

A bit of a shift in the upper pattern will lead to a drying trend for the area starting today. After some good soaking rains yesterday, today rain chance looks to drop to around 40%. Still a few heavy downpours are possible, but not as widespread coverage. As the Bermuda ridge builds in over the area, we look to remain rather dry...20% chance...through Wednesday as highs will get into the low 90s. Rain chances pick back up toward the end of the week.

________________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

SUNDAY:

Mix of sun and clouds. 40% chance for scattered showers, storms. Few downpours possible. Hotter temps. High: 90. Winds: SE 5-10.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy skies. 10% chance for an isolated shower. Mild and muggy. Low: S 77, N 74. Winds: Light.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy skies. Hotter temps. 20% chance for an isolated shower/storm. High: 92. Winds: SE 5-10.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy skies. Hotter temps. 20% chance for an isolated shower/storm. Low: S 77, N 75. High: 92.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy skies. Hotter temps. 20% chance for an isolated shower/storm. Low: S 77, N 75. High: 92.

THURSDAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy skies. 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Low: S 77, N 75. High: 90.

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy skies. 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Low: S 76, N 74. High: 90.

SATURDAY:

Partly sunny. 40% chance for scattered showers, some storms. Low: S 76, N 74. High: 91.

