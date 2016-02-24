NEW ORLEANS — Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

The trough of low pressure will remain over us for the rest of the week. We will have some drier air move into SE Louisiana today. This will reduce the chance and coverage of storms. You can still expect scattered showers and storms, but not as many as Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to around 90. Tonight will be partly cloudy and muggy with a few showers. Lows will be in the lower to mid 70s.

Thursday and Friday's forecast will still be influenced by the trough, so plan for some rain. Each day will be hot and humid with scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain is possible. High temperatures will be around 90.

Weekend Outlook: The trough of low pressure will pull to the north as an area of high pressure builds into the Southeast U.S. from Bermuda. This will push some of the rain from the East Coast back over Louisiana on Saturday. Plan for a better chance for scattered showers and storms with high temperatures in the upper 80s. The area of high pressure will continue to move to the west closer to Louisiana on Sunday. This will reduce the chance for rain a little. We will just see scattered storms, but the coverage will be less than Saturday. Expect more sunshine, so it will be hotter with highs in the lower 90s.

DETAILED FORECAST

WEDNESDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, warm and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Highs around 88. Wind N/E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloud and muggy with a 20% chance for a few showers. Lows around 75. Wind SE/NE 3-5 mph.

THURSDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Highs around 90. Wind NE/SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 75. Highs around 90.

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 88.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hotter and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 75. Highs around 92. Heat index 100-105.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 93. Heat index 103-108.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 93. Heat index 103-108.

