Flash Flood Warning issued for New Orleans until 4:30 PM

NEW ORLEANS — The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a flash flood warning for Orleans Parish until 4:30 p.m. Friday.

As of 1:29 p.m., Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the area. Forecasters say between one and two inches of rain has fallen in the area, and an additional two inches of rain are possible which could cause flash flooding.

Some areas that can experience flash flooding include New Orleans, Marrero, Jefferson, Gretna and Westwego.

The City of New Orleans has lifted neutral ground parking restrictions until 8 a.m. Saturday.

Heavy rain could cause street flooding in low-lying areas. Neutral ground parking allowed until 8am Saturday morning. Don't block intersections, streetcar tracks, or sidewalks. pic.twitter.com/NEenPscA98 — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) July 16, 2021

The NWS said frequent cloud-to-ground lightning is happening with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.

According to the Entergy Louisiana outage map, nearly 15,000 customers were without power as of 2 p.m. Those outages were mostly concentrated in the Lakeview, Gentilly, Bayou St. John, and Marlyville-Fountainebleu areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.