Flash Flood Warning issued for Southshore until 2 p.m.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

NEW ORLEANS — The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a flash flood warning for parts of the Southshore until 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Forecasters say Doppler radar showed thunderstorms producing heavy rain across parts of Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines and St. Bernard parishes. Up to one inch of rain has fallen, and the NWS says an additional two inches are possible, which could cause flash flooding.

The City of New Orleans has allowed neutral ground parking until further notice.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include: New Orleans, Harvey, Marrero, Timberlane, Metairie, Chalmette, Avondale, Belle Chasse, East New Orleans, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, Terrytown, Arabi, Bridge City, Elmwood, River Ridge, Waggaman and Meraux.

This includes the following Interstates: I-10 between mile markers 222 and 248, I-510 between mile markers 1 and 3, and I-610 between mile markers 1 and 4.

