NEW ORLEANS — A flash flood watch continues for all of the WWL-TV viewing area as the remnants of Hurricane Barry move further inland.

The National Weather Service says bands of storms streaming from the Gulf of Mexico into Barry's circulation could cause periods of torrential rain and flash flooding. Forecasters say two to three inches of rain could fall, with higher amounts possible locally.

A flash flood watch is in effect for the following areas in the WWL-TV viewing area until 6 p.m. Monday: Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne and Washington parishes as well as Pearl River and Hancock counties.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

