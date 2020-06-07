x
Flash Flood Watch for southeast Louisiana until 7 PM Tuesday

The National Weather Service says 4-6 inches of rain is likely with higher amounts possible.

NEW ORLEANS — The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a flash flood watch for all of southeast Louisiana and coastal Mississippi until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Forecasters say showers and thunderstorms are expected across the area Monday and Tuesday bringing the possibility of heavy downpours from any of the storms.

Several areas have already received several inches of rainfall over the last few days and grounds have become saturated. Additional rainfall could cause flash ///flooding.

The NWS says 4-6 inches of rain is likely with higher amounts possible.

The watch area includes the following parishes and counties within the WWL-TV viewing area: Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington parishes and Hancock and Pearl River counties.

Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

