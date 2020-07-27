Flash Flood Watch for southeast Louisiana until Tuesday

Parts of these areas have already seen 2-4 inches of rain in the last few days and are expected to see an additional 2-4 inches through Tuesday.

NEW ORLEANS — A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for western St. Tammany Parish and central Washington Parish until 12:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a flash flood watch until Tuesday evening for all of southeast Louisiana and coastal Mississippi.

Forecasters say a stalled frontal boundary and deep tropical moisture will cause periods of widespread rainfall with some areas of very heavy rainfall expected.

The NWS says torrential downpours and flooding across the area will ease around midday Monday, but additional thunderstorms and heavy rain are possible Monday afternoon, evening and into Tuesday.

The flash flood watch includes the following parishes and counties: Assumption, Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Terrebonne, Tangipahoa, and Washington parishes and Hancock, Harrison, Jackson and Pearl River counties.

The ground is very saturated and in many cases already holding standing water. Any additional rainfall will quickly run off and produce flash flooding.

Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

Residents in the watch area should expect rapid rises in area creeks, streams and drainage systems and ponding of water in low-lying areas including underpasses. Street flooding is likely in poorly drained areas.

The City of New Orleans has lifted parking restrictions due to the storms. Residents can move vehicles to neutral grounds and sidewalks, but don’t block intersections, streetcar tracks or bike paths. These parking restrictions will go back in effect two hours after flooding has ended.

