NEW ORLEANS — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

FLASH FLOOD WATCH for parts of Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist parishes from 7 a.m. Sunday through 7 p.m. Monday. Heavy downpours could bring a quick 1-3 inches to spots.

Flash Flood Warnings that were in effect earlier this Saturday afternoon have come to an end as heavy rain has mainly finished for the New Orleans metro area.

A few more scattered showers will wrap up this evening. Overnight, a few isolated areas of rain will be possible.

Sunday and Monday bring more of the same - be ready for some thunderstorms forming up in the morning, becoming more widespread by afternoon and likely finishing by evening.

Since heavy rain saturated Southshore areas on Saturday, the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Sunday and Monday. Be ready in case of a few heavy downpours which could drop 1-3 inches of rain in an hour or two. That could cause some flooding issues, most likely of low-lying areas and streets that typically flood in heavy rain events.

Then a cold front should pass through on Wednesday possibly with a bit more rain (30% chance). This is a little unusual for this time of year, but it should dry us out and cut back humidity a little for Thursday.

The slightly cooler, drier air will be short-lived as moisture comes right back for next weekend.

DETAILED FORECAST

SATURDAY EVENING:

40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy downpours at times. High: 89. Winds: S/SW 5-10.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Most rain ends. Partly cloudy skies. Mild and muggy. Low: S 76, N 74. Winds: S 5-10.

SUNDAY:

70% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy downpours at times. High: 89. Winds: S 5-10.

MONDAY:

60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy downpours at times. Low: S 76, N 74. High: 89.

TUESDAY:

50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy at times. Low: S 76, N 74. High: 90.

WEDNESDAY:

30% chance for spotty morning showers. Cold front moves through. Becoming a bit less humid with clearing skies. Low: S 76, N 73. High: 90.

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny skies, little less humid. Low: S 75, N 71. High: 90.

FRIDAY:

40% chance for scattered showers, few storms. More humid. Low: S 75, N 70. High: 90.

