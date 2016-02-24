NEW ORLEANS — Carl Arredondo - WWLTV Chief Meteorologist

FLASH FLOOD WATCH for Orleans, St. Charles, St. John, Upper Jefferson, Upper Plaquemines and Upper St. Bernard Parishes until 7 PM This Evening. Storms with heavy rain could bring a quick 1-3 inches of rain in 1-2 hours, which could cause flooding issues.

A few scattered showers or thunderstorms still possible early evening then rain chance will diminish after 9pm. Rain chance 40% before 9pm then 30% through overnight and Tuesday morning commute. Morning lows will be in mid to upper 70s.

A front will be approaching the area on Tuesday keeping scattered showers and storms around by late morning through early evening. Heavy downpours are possible one more day. Highs will reach low 90s. No cool air with this front, but it will help to drop dew points slightly for Wednesday and Thursday.

Morning lows Wednesday in low 70s north of the lake and mid 70s south. Highs still in low 90s, but not as muggy.

DETAILED FORECAST

MONDAY EVENING:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures in the 80s falling to upper 70s. Wind S/SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT/TUESDAY MORNING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Wind SW 3-5 mph.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours are possible. Highs around 91 feeling like 100-105. Wind W/SW 6-12 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT/WEDNESDAY MORNING:

20% chance for a shower before midnight, then mostly clear and mild. Lows north of the lake around 73 and south of the lake around 76. Wind W/NW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly clear, hot, and not as muggy. Highs around 92 feeling like 95-100. Wind NW 6-12 mph.

THURSDAY:

Mostly clear, hot, and not as muggy. Lows north of the lake around 70 and south of the lake around 76. Highs around 90 feeling like 95-100.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 10% chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorms. Lows north of the lake around 70 and south of the lake around 75. Highs around 92 feeling like 98-103.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 93 feeling like 100-105.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorm, some downpours possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 91 feeling like 98-103.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 91 feeling like 98-103.

