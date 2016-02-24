NEW ORLEANS — Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

FLASH FLOOD WATCH for Orleans, St. Charles, St. John, Upper Jefferson, Upper Plaquemines and Upper St. Bernard Parishes until 7 PM This Evening. Storms with heavy rain could bring a quick 1-3 inches of rain in 1-2 hours, which could cause flooding issues.

The soggy weather pattern continues across SE Louisiana again today. Expect showers and storms with heavy rain to develop later this morning and they will continue into the evening hours. We could pick up 1-3"+ of rain, so the NWS has the Flash Flood Watch going until 7 PM this evening. Watch out for more street flooding. The rain and clouds will keep the temperatures down with highs only in the upper 80s. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with spotty showers and a few storms. Lows will be in the 70s.

We will still have to deal with some heavy rain on Tuesday as a cold front moves toward us. Expect another round of scattered showers and storms. A few could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. We will see a little more sun, so high temperatures will be around 90. The cold front will move through Tuesday Night/Wednesday Morning - yes it will actually move through! We will see a few showers and storms with lows in the 70s.

We do not see many cold front moving through this time of year, but they can happen. However, do not expect a cool-down, but we will see the humidity levels drop for a few days. Wednesday and Thursday will see plenty of sunshine with the less humid air. High temperatures will be hot as they climb into the lower 90s. Lows will be "cooler" north of the lake in the upper 60s, but south of the lake we will be in the lower to mid 70s.

Unfortunately, the muggy weather starts to return on Friday. We will be partly cloudy and have a slight chance for a shower or storm. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

Weekend Outlook: The muggy weather is back this weekend. We will see a few storms on Saturday, but look for more scattered storms on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s each day.

________________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

***FLASH FLOOD WATCH UNTIL 7 PM FOR THE SOUTHSHORE***

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 70% chance for showers and storms. Expect heavy rain. Highs around 89. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy, mild and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers. Lows around 78. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hotter and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. More heavy rain possible. Highs around 90. Wind W 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly clear, hot and less humid with a 10% chance for stray showers along the coast. Lows around 76. Highs around 92.

THURSDAY:

Plenty of sun, hot and less humid. Lows around 75. Highs around 90.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and a tad more humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or storms. Lows north of the lake around 69 and south around 73. Highs around 91.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and more humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 92.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and more humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 91.

© 2018 WWL