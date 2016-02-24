NEW ORLEANS — Chris Franklin - WWL-TV Meteorologist

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Orleans, St. Charles, St. John, Upper Jefferson, Upper Plaquemines, and Upper St. Bernard until 7 pm Monday. This is in response to the trend of some thunderstorms accumulating 1-3" or rain in a short period of time, sometimes less than an hour. This has already caused street flooding and the threat exists again today and tomorrow (possibly Tuesday as well). This isn't to say flooding can't occur in areas outside of the watch area, but these locales rely more on drainage pumps to remove standing water...and we know how that usually works out! A cold front looks to move through the area early Wednesday bringing a slight drop in humidity through Thursday with muggies returning by Friday and the weekend.

________________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

SUNDAY:

70% chance for showers and storms. Several heavy downpours possible. Watch for flooding. High: 89. Winds: S 5-10.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Most rain ending. Partly cloudy skies. Mild and muggy. Low: S 76, N 74. Winds: Light.

MONDAY:

60% chance for showers and storms. Several heavy downpours possible. Watch for flooding. High: 89. Winds: S 5-10.

TUESDAY:

60% chance for showers and storms. Several heavy downpours possible. Watch for flooding. Low: S 76, N 74. High: 89.

WEDNESDAY:

Early clouds/stray showers, then clearing skies. Little less humid. Mostly sunny skies. Low: S 76, N 74. High: 90.

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny skies. Little less humid. Low: S 74, N 70. High: 89.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy. 20% chance for an isolated shower. More humid. Low: S 74, N 70. High: 90.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy. 30% chance for spotty showers/storms. Low: S 76, N 74. High: 91.

