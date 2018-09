NEW ORLEANS -- Flood advisories are in effect for Orleans, Jefferson and Palquemines parishes as strong thunderstorms dump rain onto our area.

According to the National Weather Service, the advisories will be in effect until 3:30 p.m. Torrential rain and winds in excess of 30 mph are possible, along with frequent lightning.

MORE: Track rain on animated radar

Street flooding is possible, so be careful while driving. And if you see deep water, remember: Turn around, don't drown.

