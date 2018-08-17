Update: This flood advisory has been canceled.

*** Original Story Below: ***

The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a flood advisory for part of St. Tammany and Washington parishes Friday morning.

The advisory was issued shortly after 6 a.m. and will last until 8:30 a.m. The NWS says radar indicated “torrential rain” due to thunderstorms. Forecasters say up to three inches of rain has already fallen in some areas and another three inches is expected.

The NWS reports that the rain could cause some minor flooding.

