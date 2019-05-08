NEW ORLEANS — The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a flood advisory for 5 parishes - including Orleans, Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. Bernard and St. Charles Parishes until 10:15 a.m.

Two to three inches of rain has already fallen in some areas and an additional 1 to 2 inches of rain are possible.

Some locations that will experience flooding include the west bank areas of those parishes. Additional heavy rain is expected later in the day.

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

