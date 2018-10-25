A Tornado Warning issued for parts of Orleans, St. Bernard and Plaquemines Parish has expired.

NEW ORLEANS - A flood advisory has been issued for parts of Orleans and Jefferson parishes Thursday morning, as remnants of Hurricane Willa continue to dump heavy rain on Southeast Louisiana.

► Download the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

The National Weather Service in New Orleans issued a flood advisory from southwestern Orleans Parish to northwestern Jefferson Parish until 9:30 a.m.

A #FloodAdvisory is in effect for Metro #NewOrleans. 1-2"+ of rain has fallen and we could pick up an additional 1-2". This is causing some street flooding, so watch for back ups on the local roads this morning. #lawx @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/bNbjCV4haG — Dave Nussbaum WWL-TV (@Dave_Nussbaum) October 25, 2018

► Track rain on animated radar

Doppler radar indicated heavy rain that will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Some areas that could see minor flooding include New Orleans, Metairie, Harvey, Avondale, Timberlane, Marrero, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, Elmwood, Terrytown, Bridge City, River Ridge, Waggaman, Arabi, New Orleans Armstrong Airport and Lakefront Airport.

The NWS reports 1-2 inches of rain has already fallen over some portions of the advisory area. An additional 1-2 inches are possible over the next two hours.

Rain totals from East Jefferson General Hospital and St. Ann School have already reported more than 2 inches of rain.

► What effects will Louisiana see from remnants of Hurricane Willa Thursday?

The WWL-TV Pinpoint Weather Team can be reached at wwl-weather@wwltv.com; You can follow the team on Twitter by using the following links: Carl Arredondo (@carl_arredondo) Dave Nussbaum (@Dave_Nussbaum) Alexandra Cranford (@alexandracranfo) and Chris Franklin (@CJohnFranklin)

© 2018 WWL