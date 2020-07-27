Flash Flood Warning for Northshore until 12:30 p.m.

The flood advisory is in effect for the following parishes until 1:15 p.m.: Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Tammany.

NEW ORLEANS — The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a flash flood warning for parts of the Northshore until Monday afternoon.

The NWS says a flash flood warning is in effect for western St. Tammany Parish and central Washington Parish until 12:30 p.m.

At 10:28 a.m., forecasters say between 1-3 inches of rain had already fallen in the area and flash flooding is already occurring. An additional 1-3 inches of rain is possible in the warned areas.

Forecasters have also issued a flood advisory for most of southeast Louisiana until 1:15 p.m., including Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard and St. Tammany parishes.

At 10:03 a.m., Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms that could cause urban and small stream flooding. Forecasters say an additional 1-5 inches of rain is expected over the area during this advisory which can result in minor flooding.

The City of New Orleans has lifted parking restrictions due to the storms. Residents can move vehicles to neutral grounds and sidewalks, but don’t block intersections, streetcar tracks or bike paths. These parking restrictions will go back in effect two hours after flooding has ended.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

