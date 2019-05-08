NEW ORLEANS — The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a flood advisory for Orleans and St. Tammany parishes Monday morning as heavy rain moves through the area.

The NWS says the flood advisory will last until 8:15 a.m. Monday. At 6:08 a.m., Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms that will cause minor flooding. Two to three inches of rain has already fallen in some areas and an additional 1 to 2 inches of rain are possible.

Some locations that will experience flooding include New Orleans, New Orleans East, Lake Catherine, Slidell, Pearl River, Abita Springs, Lacombe, Pearlington and Slidell Airport.

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Live Southeast Louisiana Radar

---

Stay with Eyewitness News on WWL-TV and WWLTV.com for more on this developing story.