Flood advisory for Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines and St. Bernard

NEW ORLEANS — The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a flood advisory for parts of Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines and St. Bernard parishes until noon on Thursday.

Forecasters say at 10:08 a.m., Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms moving over the area. An additional 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected over the area, which will result in minor flooding.

Parking restrictions in New Orleans have been lifted for the rest of Thursday. Residents can now move vehicles to neutral grounds and sidewalks but do not block intersections, streetcar tracks, or bike paths.

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

Some locations that will experience flooding include New Orleans, Chalmette, Belle Chasse, Timberlane, Harvey, Marrero, Gretna, Westwego, Violet, Meraux, Poydras, Arabi, Terrytown, Woodmere, Shell Beach, Estelle, and Lakefront Airport.

Street flooding is possible in these areas. Do not drive through flooded roads.

