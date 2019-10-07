NEW ORLEANS — The Flood Protection Authority East closed 11 gates around the metro area's protection system Tuesday, and plans to close more throughout the week ahead of potential heavy rains heading this way.

Closing the maintenance gates, which help prevent storm surge in the Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Borgne basins around New Orleans, are part of standard storm preparations. The Authority usually closes them and others in advance of tropical weather as a precaution.

11 gates are closed in St. Bernard Parish and two "Nonessential" gates are closed along the Mississippi River, one of which gives riverboat access to the Chalmette Battlefield, officials said.

WWL-TV

In Orleans Parish, three pedestrian gates are scheduled to be closed Wednesday morning around the Spanish Plaza, Riverwalk and Hilton Hotel areas, according to officials.

Other gate closures along the Mississippi River are set to continue into THursday evening and include gates near Audubon Park Uptown.

Two larger sector gates, the Bayou Dupre and Caernarvon gates, are set to be closed on Friday.

Officials said these closures will affect rail and road traffic operations around the affected areas.

See the Flood Protection Authority's updated closure map here .

Tracking Invest 92-L

SEE: Invest 92L spaghetti models, radar and more

SEE: Tropical Update: Storm could bring prolonged heavy rain, flooding

SEE: Scattered rain Wednesday; Invest 92 in the Gulf set to develop soon

SEE: River could surge 3 feet from tropical weather