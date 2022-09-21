Flood surge plans revealed for St. Tammany parish

St. Tammany residents are able to get information about coastal surge plans.

Example video title will go here for this video

MANDEVILLE, La. — St. Tammany residents were able to get information about new coastal surge plans at a Wednesday meeting.

The plan is required by law to be updated every six years. The aim is to reduce storm surge, flood risk and restore and maintain coastal wetlands

Suzanne Mayfield Krieger, from the St. Tammany Levee, Drainage and Conservation District said plans like this are critical in protecting the parish.

"This master plan is a combination of projects, and they are vetted, and they are actually voted on by the legislature," Mayfield Krieger said.

According to the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, landscape, sea level and storm intensity is changing over time.

"There is much more to the impact of the storms than just the damage of your home," one CPRA engineer said.

According to the CPRA 50% of the total expected annual damage to the state's coastal communities the CPRA says, is in 10 areas, the majority in Southeast Louisiana.

"St Tammany Parish has the greatest economic losses from this type of storm surge in the entire coastline," Mayfield Krieger said.

The commission said while this plan would help reduce flood risk, they cannot promise a reduction in flood insurance costs.