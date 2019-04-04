NEW ORLEANS — The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for all of southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast until midnight Thursday.

A stalled warm front along the Interstate 10 corridor will allow several rounds of heavy rainfall to train over the watch area through the evening hours. Average rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are expected, but a few areas could receive up to 7 inches.

People in the watch area should continue to be aware of the possibility for heavy rainfall. Avoid low lying areas and be careful when approaching highway dips and underpasses. Street flooding is also likely today.

A flood watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings.

Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

The following areas are included in the flood watch:

Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston, Jefferson, Lafourche, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, Terrebonne, Orleans, Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, West Baton Rouge parishes as well as Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties in Mississippi.

