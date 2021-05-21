Coastal flooding ahead of hurricane season is causing concern for South Louisiana residents

Pfeifer said the water next to his restaurant looks as high as did during Hurricane Isaac in 2012.

MANCHAC, La. — South Louisiana is experiencing minor coastal flooding due to prolonged southeasterly winds and high tides.

Pass Manchac in Tangipahoa Parish is running about 3 feet above normal.

The owner of Middendorf’s, Chef Horst Pfeifer put up his flood walls to keep water out of his restaurant.

“It’s hard to put them up, but it’s worth it because right now, if I didn’t have the flood walls up, the old restaurant would have water,” Pfeifer said. “I would have it in my front lobby.”

Pfeifer said the water next to his restaurant looks as high as did during Hurricane Isaac in 2012.

“It’s the wind and it's brutal right now,” Pfeifer said. “It felt like a hurricane yesterday morning when I got up. It smelled like a hurricane, felt muggy like a hurricane and right now I’m just hoping and praying and do all my deeds and offer the flood gods something, so it doesn’t come.”

Parts of U.S. Highway 51 were flooded and not passable.

Some of the exits and on-ramps along I-55 were closed due to high water.

Drivers should use extreme caution on the low road between LaPlace and Ponchatoula.

Robert Oubre from Independence tried to drive through the high water.

“I’ve been coming through it from Ponchatoula and it was making it, then when I got down here by the Rudock exit, it came up to my door, so I stopped,” Oubre said. “When I let off the gas, the car killed.”

Chef Pfeifer said the fact that he already has this kind of tidal flooding, 10 days before the official start of hurricane season does not bode well for the season ahead.

“It gives you really this gut feeling, not good gut feeling,” Pfeifer said.

Pfeifer expects Middendorf’s to remain closed through next Wednesday.

His restaurant in Slidell is open.

According to the National Weather Service, there could be lingering issues associated with coastal flooding through the weekend.

A tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico is being watched for possible development.