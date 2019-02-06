ST. LOUIS — The Mississippi River has breached the Pin Oak levee in Winfield. The river is a little over a foot shy of the record set back in 1993, but it continues to rise.

Photos taken by Winfield police officers late Sunday night show floodwaters have taken over parts of the city. The river was halfway up the front door of one home. Outside another house, water went all the way up to the window of a large pickup truck.

Floodwaters started going over the top of the levee shortly after midnight Sunday. By 4:30 p.m., the levee had been breached.

Water was expected to reach homes in East Winfield by Sunday evening, based on the rate the water was moving in the afternoon.

Aerial video posted by the Winfield Police Department on Facebook showed a large breach in the levee with water rushing through the gap. Floodwaters also continue to flow over the top of several sections of the levee.

The Lincoln County Emergency Management posted an urgent update on Facebook early Sunday urging residents in the area to evacuate immediately.

‘PIN OAKS LEVEE OVERTOPPED: If you live in an area protected by the Pin Oaks Levee (the City of Winfield east of Highway 79, Pin Oaks Farm Drive, etc.) you should evacuate your home now. The Mississippi River is coming over the top of the levee, and structures within the area normally protected by the Pin Oaks Levee will be flooded,’ the post on Facebook read.

RELATED: Lincoln County officials want 'flood tourism' to stop as residents evacuate

Emergency management officials re-issued evacuation warnings Sunday afternoon as soon as the levee breached for anyone who might still be in the area.

The Winfield Police Department said the East Walnut crossing closed Sunday afternoon. The only entrance in and out of the east side of the city is the E. Cherry Street crossing. The department said only verified residents would be allowed to enter East Winfield.

Lincoln County Emergency Management Director Jim Sharp also said he asked the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood warning for the area.

Volunteers worked earlier in the week to build up the levee. Volunteers filled up thousands of sandbags to put along the levee. They also built a plywood wall to go along the lower parts of the structure.

The levee protects about 40 homes in the Winfield area.

RELATED: Volunteers in Winfield racing to pile sandbags as water rises

The Mississippi River near Winfield was at 38.37 feet as of 6:30 a.m. Monday. The record is 39.6 feet set back in 1993. Flood stage is at 26 feet.

The National Weather Service forecast has the river cresting at 38.5 feet at about 7 p.m. Monday and staying at that level for about 24 hours before starting to recede.

The river in Winfield is expected to stay at or above major flood stage through at least June 13, according to Lincoln County Emergency Management.

Latest flood-related stories: