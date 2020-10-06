x
flooding

Photos, video of flash flooding in New Orleans, Jefferson

After dodging the brunt of Tropical Storm Cristobal, residents woke up Wednesday morning to pouring rain, rising waters and the city's first flooding event of 2020.

NEW ORLEANS — What started as as a steady rain storm early Wednesday soon turned into an all-too-familiar sight in the Metro Area, as pouring rain filled the streets around the City, threatening homes and cars during the morning commute.  

The rain had died down as of 10 a.m. but was not completely out of the area, with a flash flood warning in effect until later into the morning.  

Areas spared by what could have been extreme flooding from Tropical Storm Cristobal days earlier had no such luck Wednesday morning, as a line of thunderstorms dumped several inches of rain on Orleans and Jefferson parishes in just a few hours. 

As the sky cleared and the waters began to recede, residents began the ritual for the first time in 2020: Stepping outside to finally get to work and praying their cars did not take on water. It may be bad news for those who were unable to get to higher ground in time.

Below is a list of photos and videos from the flooding Wednesday morning. Send us your photos and videos by texting them to 504-529-4444, or uploading them on our mobile app:

Paris Avenue

Mendez Street

Chamberlain Drive 

Ptolemy Street 

Driver speeds through flooded Metairie Street 

PHOTOS: Downpours cause flooding across New Orleans

Harrison Foundations
Credit: Harrison Foundations

