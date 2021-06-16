Southeast Louisiana prepares for tropical weather

“At least I’m not worrying or saying, ‘You should have went and got those sandbags,’” said Smith.

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — For the most part, parishes in Southeast Louisiana are taking a “wait and see” approach over the next couple of days as a storm system in the Gulf moves North.

With that “wait and see” approach comes familiar sights like sandbag locations in St. John the Baptist Parish.

“I’ve got to protect myself,” said Kendra Smith who lives in St. John the Baptist Parish.

With each filled sandbag, there’s a sense of some protection from what could be a tropical storm headed to Louisiana by the weekend.

“They’re going to be set right by the back door and on the ready just in case,” said Paul Douroux.

Just in case is what had Douroux filling up bags even though he says he’s never flooded in the 35 years he’s lived in St. John. For him, hurricane season and sandbags go hand in hand.

“It’s just grin and bear it after a while,” said Douroux. “It’s just like one of those things, it’s just there.”

A storm a few weeks ago flooded Smith’s street and water almost got into her house, which she’s lived in for only four years.

“Water was coming in on the streets,” said Smith.

Smith is not taking chances with the potential for even more rain.

“I have a few [sandbags] but not enough because they couldn’t cover all the doors,”said Smith. “I have three doors.”

Further south, sandbags are also being filled in Terrebonne Parish where the parish president already signed an executive order for emergency operations.

“At this point we’re in pretty good shape. It’s just a matter of hoping that event, that disturbance out in the Gulf, doesn’t get much of a spin to it which could be a different animal altogether,” said public information officer Mart Black.

With heavy rain expected, public works crews across Southeast Louisiana are out checking for any drainage issues. In Jefferson Parish, temporary pumps are being sent to Grand Isle and Lafitte.

While there still may be some uncertainty about what that disturbance will do, one thing certain is folks would rather be prepared

“At least I’m not worrying or saying, ‘You should have went and got those sandbags,’” said Smith.