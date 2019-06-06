BATON ROUGE, La. — Firefighters rescued a woman from a car as it sunk in Baton Rouge floodwaters Thursday amidst flooding throughout the city.

Video from WBRZ shows two firefighters in red shirts swimming after the car and breaking the back window to rescue the woman as the car sank and drifted further out from the edge of the flooding.,

A severe weather system is making its way east across Louisiana, dumping inches of rain. A Tornado Watch has been issued for the metro New Orleans area, and a Tornado Warning was issued for parts of St. James Parish after a confirmed tornado in the area.

Orleans and Jefferson parishes are bracing for the storm to move east from Baton Rouge to the Mississippi River. In New Orleans, restrictions on parking on the neutral ground have been lifted and Sewerage and Water Board officials said 116 of the city's pumps would be operational Thursday.