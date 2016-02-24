NEW ORLEANS — Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Meteorologist

Tracks, models and projected path

Local radars

As of 2 AM Wednesday, all tropical watches and warnings have been dropped for Louisiana. Gordon is located southwest of Hattiesburg, MS. The heavy rain is north and east of the center of the storm, or over Mississippi and Alabama. Gordon made landfall at 10 PM Tuesday just west of the MS/AL border near Pascagoula, MS as a strong tropical storm with 70 mph winds.

Gordon will continue to move to the northwest and weaken across Central Mississippi today. We will have pretty quiet weather across Southeast Louisiana this morning. It will be partly to mostly cloudy with a little breeze and only a slight chance for a light shower. Gordon will move toward Monroe, LA this afternoon and we will see a feeder band move over us. This will bring us scattered showers and storms with heavy rain and gusty winds. However, they will be very similar to a typical Summertime afternoon storm. The heavy rain could lead to some street flooding for the commute home. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with spotty showers and storms as Gordon continues to move northwest into Arkansas. Lows will be in the 70s.

We may still see some impacts from Gordon on Thursday as deep tropical moisture remains over us from the storm. We will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain will be possible. We will actually see more rain on Thursday compared to today. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. Friday's weather will be better with partly cloudy skies and fewer storms are expected. High temperatures will climb back to around 90.

Weekend Outlook: An area of high pressure will build across the Southeast U.S. We will be on the western side of it, so this will reduce the chance for storms. Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with spotty storms each day. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s each day.

_____________________________________________________

Download the WWLTV app

The best way to keep up with all of the developments in the tropics is to have the WWL-TV news app.

With the app, you can constantly see all of the computer models, storm tracks and the latest written and video forecasts.

We will also keep track of any business or street closures and road conditions.

You can also watch all of our newscasts - and - if the need arises, we will live stream the news 'round the clock.

We will also keep you abreast of breaking news by sending out pertinent news alerts directly to your phone.

To get the app on your phone, click on one of the icons below. (Can't see the images? Click here.)

________________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

WEDNESDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, warm and a little breezy with a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain is possible later this afternoon and evening. Highs around 88. Heat Index 95-100. Wind S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy and muggy with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 77. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Highs around 86. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 90.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 91.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 76. Highs around 91.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 89.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 88.

© 2018 WWL