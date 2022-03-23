Clearing clouds with below normal temperatures today

After an evening dealing with severe weather across our viewing area, today will be fairly quiet.

NEW ORLEANS — After an evening of severe weather across the area, things settle down today into the weekend.

After an evening dealing with severe weather across our viewing area, today will be fairly quiet. Starting off cloudy and mild but clouds will continue to clear this afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. It'll be chilly tonight with lows falling into the middle to upper 40s across the area.

The weather as we head into the weekend and the first half of next week looks very quiet.

An upper-level ridge will continue to develop out to the west, and we'll see our temperatures get warmer.

Highs on Thursday will be near average in the lower 70s with lots of sunshine. Friday will be pleasant too with light winds and highs in the middle 70s.

As we approach the weekend, the weather looks quiet, sunny, and warm.

Winds look like they will shift from the south and the humidity and the temperatures will begin to rise on Monday.

Detailed Forecast:

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly sunny skies. Cool & breezy. Very pleasant! High: 68. Winds: W/NW 8-15.

THURSDAY:

Cool AM. Sunny and mild. Low: S 49, N 44. High: 73.

FRIDAY:

Cool AM. Sunny and mild. Low: S 50, N 45. High: 74.

SATURDAY:

Cool AM. Sunny and mild. Low: S 52, N 45. High: 75.

SUNDAY:

Mostly sunny. Little warmer, wee bit more humid. Low: S 54, N 47. High: 78.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy. Warmer, more humid. Breezy. Low: S 60, N 54. High: 82.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy. Warm, more humid. Breezy. Low: S 64, N 60. High: 84.