Staying humid with some rain returning today

Expect more scattered showers and storms on Friday into Saturday

NEW ORLEANS — An upper-level disturbance/wave will move toward Louisiana today. This will bring in more clouds along with spotty showers. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and muggy with a stray shower possible. Lows north in the upper 60s and south in the 70s.

The disturbance will move over us on Friday. It will tap into some moisture coming from a tropical wave over the eastern Gulf. This will set off scattered showers and storms. Some downpours will be possible. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

Weekend Forecast: The upper-level disturbance will clear the area on Saturday as a weak cold front moves through. We will have spotty showers during the day. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly cloudy, warm and a tad less humid with highs in the lower 80s. Sunday will be partly cloudy, dry and less humid with highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Next Week Outlook: Forecast models continue to shower a much stronger cold front moving through. However, they are not in agreement with the timing. The American Model shows Thursday, but the Euro holds off until Friday. Hopefully, they come more into agreement by this weekend. Right now, it does look like we will have MUCH cooler temperatures for Halloween!

Eye on the Tropics: Hurricane Epsilon rapidly intensified into a Category 3 Major Hurricane on Wednesday. It will start to battle wind shear today, so it looks like it has made its peak intensity. It made a unique trochoidal wobble last night which is typical of slow-moving hurricanes. This caused the track to be a little more to the west, but it will turn back to the north today. The forecast track takes it just east of Bermuda. Then it turns to the northeast on Saturday and heads into the north Atlantic as a strong non-tropical low.

There is a trough of low pressure over the western Caribbean Sea. It is disorganized and development of this system is not likely as it passes over Cuba and the Straits of Florida. However, once it moves over the northwest Bahamas late this weekend and into next week, some slow development is possible as it moves to the northeast. This is not a threat to the Gulf of Mexico. NHC is giving it a low chance to develop.

Elsewhere...the rest of the tropics will stay quiet for the next 5 days.

Detailed Forecast:

TODAY:

Sun/cloud mix, warm and humid with a 30% chance for showers. Highs: 84. Wind E 6-12 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy, muggy and a stray shower with some patchy fog. Lows north: 69 and south: 73. Wind E 3-8 mph.

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 60% chance for showers and storms. Highs: 82. Wind NE 6-12 mph.

SATURDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, warm and humid with a 30% chance for showers. Lows north: 68 and south: 71. Highs: 83.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, warm and less humid. Lows north: 65 and south: 70. Highs: 84.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, warm and humid with a 20% chance for showers. Lows north: 67 and south: 70. Highs: 85.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 30% chance for showers. Lows north: 68 and south: 71. Highs: 84.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 60% chance for showers and storms. Lows north: 68 and south: 72. Highs: 81.

