Winter weather extends into Deep South; 1 dead in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Unusually cold temperatures and slippery road conditions prompted officials in the Deep South to urge people to stay home Monday and at least one weather-related death was reported in Louisiana.

Winter storm warnings blanketed most of Louisiana and Mississippi and extended into parts of Alabama.

The Louisiana Department of Health announced the state’s first storm-related death on Monday evening after a 50-year-old Lafayette Parish resident slipped on ice and fatally hit his head on the ground.

The National Weather Service is warning of the possibility of ice storms in the northwest corner of Alabama.

In Georgia, officials predicted precipitation and overnight temperatures dropping into the 20s.