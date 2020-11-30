x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Weather

Freeze Warning issued for parts of Southeast Louisiana

Forecasters say sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees are expected.

NEW ORLEANS — The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a freeze warning for parts of southeast Louisiana starting Monday evening.

The freeze warning includes parishes north of Lake Pontchartrain, as well as Lafourche, Terrebonne St. John the Baptist, and St. James parishes in the WWL-TV viewing area. The warning will be in effect from 10 p.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Forecasters say sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees are expected for portions of southeast Louisiana and southeast and southern Mississippi.

The NWS says residents should take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

    

Related Articles

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Nov 02, 2020