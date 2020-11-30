Freeze Warning issued for parts of Southeast Louisiana

Forecasters say sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees are expected.

NEW ORLEANS — The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a freeze warning for parts of southeast Louisiana starting Monday evening.

The freeze warning includes parishes north of Lake Pontchartrain, as well as Lafourche, Terrebonne St. John the Baptist, and St. James parishes in the WWL-TV viewing area. The warning will be in effect from 10 p.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Forecasters say sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees are expected for portions of southeast Louisiana and southeast and southern Mississippi.

The NWS says residents should take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Our 1st cold snap of the season is coming tonight! Get ready to protect plant, pets & people. This is NOT pipe bursting cold.

Freeze Warning is in effect tonight for the Northshore, MS Coast & River/Bayou Parishes. Southshore will not get to freezing. Stay warm! #BeOn4 @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/g2xwSjRvbC — Dave Nussbaum (@Dave_Nussbaum) November 30, 2020

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.